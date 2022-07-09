Thomasin McKenzie attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

Thomasin McKenzie attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi acting tour de force Thomasin McKenzie was front row with her superstar peers at Paris Fashion Week.

The Last Night in Soho star was alongside celebrity guests including Lily Aldridge, Naomi Watts, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana and looked effortlessly chic pairing a brocade Dior dress and matching tote with a sleeveless white cotton shirt tied at the waist.

Accompanying McKenzie to Dior at the Rodin Museum was fellow Kiwi actor Under the Vines star Simon Mead. The pair were filmed entering the show together and Mead posted a few shots to his Instagram page wearing his oversized Christian Dior shirt saying, "Love you Christian x."

Thomasin McKenzie and Simon Mead at the Dior fashion show in Paris.

McKenzie and Mead weren't the only Kiwi connection at Dior. Both Weaver and Saldana star in James Cameron's upcoming NZ and LA filmed Avatar: The Way of Water. Outside the Rodin Museum, Weaver teased her new character in the franchise playing one of the local teenage Na'vis, a race of sapient extra-terrestrial humanoids. Her original Avatar character Dr Grace Augustine died in the first film.

The Paris show was the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 collection by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

McKenzie's relationship with the legendary French fashion house dates back a few years — she wore Dior when she attended the Oscars' official screening of JoJo Rabbit in 2019.

The glamour of the front row of PFW is a far cry from McKenzie's Matariki holiday excursion where she tramped Abel Tasman National Park with brother Pete.

McKenzie had just completed her first semester at Victoria University of Wellington/Te Herenga Waka, studying New Zealand history. Spy understands she got great marks.

The multi-talented actor loved the on-campus experience and intends to do more whether in person or remotely from other places in the world.

Thomasin McKenzie and her brother Pete McKenzie.

Brother Pete is about to get a taste of the international world with which his sister has become all too familiar. He is about to go to live and study in New York City.

McKenzie has recently finished acting in BRON Media's new animated eight-part TV series, Gossamer, an animated adaption of Lois Lowry's novel. Work on voicing a role is a long process and McKenzie worked on it from all over the world.

She also has filming in Arizona on the horizon for Perfect. The US movie is a biopic where McKenzie will play American gymnast Kerri Strug, who tries to overcome a terrible injury so she can compete at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The film's director, Hollywood star Olivia Wilde, searched extensively for her perfect star to play the gymnast who performs a historic Olympic vault to secure America's first-ever gymnastics team gold. Spy understands McKenzie also has an exciting soon- to-be-announced new project underway — watch this space.