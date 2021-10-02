Spy: Star singer swoops into Ferndale

Michael Galvin and singer Hollie Smith on Shortland Street.

Singer Hollie Smith will glide into Shortland Street this week for a cameo appearance — but don't expect a switch to acting in her future.

"As much as I've been told I'm very dramatic, I don't think that is in an acting capacity," Smith told Spy.

It is the 38-year-old's first foray into TV work, despite plenty of previous offers.

Smith's cameo is to perform at Ferndale's local, the I.V., to headline a charity concert. The appearance comes after a long history as a Shortland Street fan.

"It honestly was just fun to be involved. I watched the first-ever episode in standard 4."

At that young age she got to see Dr Chris Warner played by Michael Galvin and says she loved now seeing him still going strong.

"Michael is my canary in the mine." she says with a laugh.

Some familiar friends were on set when the Bathe In the River singer arrived.

"There were lots of laughs with good people. I know Kura Forrester, Ben Barrington and Xavier Horan and it was very nice to hang with them and very nice to meet the crew."



Horan actually starred in Smith's first video back in 2007.

She is about to release her fourth solo album— and her first in five years. She admits to feeling a bit anxious about Coming In From The Dark.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how it is received. It's been a complicated jigsaw putting it together but I am really proud of what we've produced.

The title single was released in both English and te reo earlier this year and saw Smith perform with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. The album also features collaborations with SOL3 MIO and TEEKS.