Spy: Sports stars' visits to Kiwi dads

Shaun Johnson is sending out personalised messages on the app Swysh.

Famous Kiwi sports stars are popping up all over New Zealand to wish dads a great day.

Current and former stars of rugby, league and cricket have signed up to transtasman mobile greeting app Swysh to delivering special Father's Day wishes.

The social media app offers personalised messages from sporting heroes — Swysh is a sporting fan-engagement site that connects athletes with their fans through personalised video messages — and a portion of the profits goes back to Kiwi kids through charities the Graeme Dingle Foundation and UpsideDowns.

League star Shaun Johnson, who has just moved home after playing in Sydney, was busy doing Father's Day greetings from MIQ this week.

"The range of requests on Swysh make it so enjoyable and I love connecting with fans of all ages," he told Spy.

"I've done a fair few Father's Day messages recently, but it's great to use the platform to spread some love and inspire some fans. One of my favourites was a gender reveal, which was pretty epic to be a part of."

Get a personal message from Andrew Mehrtens on the app Swysh.

Other stars who have signed up include Ruby Tui, Joseph Parker, Aaron Smith, Portia Woodman, Andrew Mehrtens, Christian Cullen, Sir John Kirwan, Jimmy Neesham, Caleb Clarke and Justin Marshall.

Former All Black Mehrtens, who is based in Sydney, told Spy that the connection was even more important while stuck in lockdown.

"Father's Day gives us older blokes a chance to connect with the people who supported us on the field season after season, so I've enjoyed sharing a few stories from a few years back."

Swysh founder Michael Roth said there had been a spike in the lead up to Father's Day. He said many were drawn to the philanthropic part of the service, which sees at least 20 per cent from every purchase donated to charity. Spy has teamed up with Swysh to offer a lockdown special for one week — use the code SWYSHNZ for 15 per cent off a shoutout from any Kiwi star.