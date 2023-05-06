Jeff Wilson, former All Black and Black Cap, is hosting the interactive panel discussion during the event. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jeff Wilson, former All Black and Black Cap, is hosting the interactive panel discussion during the event. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nearly 500 guests will attend a one-of-a-kind fundraiser on Monday night at Auckland’s Eden Park to raise money for the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Burgers, Beers and Brilliant Sportspeople is a unique event involving a large number of New Zealand’s top sportspeople and is organised by the Milford Foundation.

Guests will rub shoulders and dine on gourmet burgers with over 30 high-profile sporting greats from a range of codes including Kieran Read, Sir John Kirwan, Michaela Blyde, Billy Bowden, Olivia McTaggart, Sir Graham Henry, Grace O’Hanlon, Sir Michael Jones, Kai Kara-France and Rob Waddell.

TV legend Jason Gunn will host the night, which includes an interactive panel discussion. Photo / Martin Hunter

TV legend Jason Gunn will host the night, which includes an interactive panel discussion hosted by former All Black Jeff Wilson.

The Milford Foundation says that in the grassroots areas of Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Northland, the cameras and the news cycle might move on, but the foundation won’t.

“We will be stepping in to make a difference within the communities that need our support most.”

The night’s auction will include an array of sporting memorabilia, boutique experiences and luxury items.

Organisers promise the sporting stars will share enough chat for guests to dine out on with their friends.

Donations can be made to the Milford Foundation.



