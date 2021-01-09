Spy: Pitter-patter for SIX60 frontman Matiu Walters

Matiu Walters and his fiancee are expecting a baby. Photo / Matiu Walters / Instagram

The New Year has brought stork news that SIX60 Junior is on the way.

Matiu Walters, frontman of New Zealand's supergroup of the decade, announced on holiday that he and his fiancee, producer Caren Freeman, were expecting.

With his hand placed protectively around his partner's expectant tummy, Walters told his fans on Instagram to bring on 2021 with an emoji baby face.

A plethora of celebrities have been congratulating the Don't Forget Your Roots singer, including fellow musician P-Money, All Black Ardie Savea, boxer Joseph Parker and chef Josh Emett.

Last November, Spy reported the engagement of Walters to long-time partner Freeman, after they posed together on the red carpet at the Auckland premiere of the SIX60 documentary Till the Lights Go Out at the Civic.

Freeman is a producer at The Hood & Co, a video content company in Grey Lynn, and has often worked with Walters. SIX60 have had a massive two years with multiple Tui Awards and two sold-out concerts at Western Springs in Auckland.

The couple spent their holiday break in Wānaka and Walters is due back with his bandmates for their national summer tour, starting this coming Saturday at the Waitangi Sports Grounds, Paihia.