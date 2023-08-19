The NY apartment is situated in in Noho (short for North of Houston St). Photo / Supplied

Sydney-based Kiwi supermodel Georgia Fowler has her chic New York apartment up for sale.

This week the Victoria’s Secret star, 30, gave her Big Apple realtors a hand in drawing attention to the sale of her Greenwich Village rooftop pad with a few shoutouts to her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

“PSA NYC bachelorettes & bachelors, make my sanctuary and entertainers’ dream yours,” wrote Fowler.

She said the apartment was in Noho (short for North of Houston St), with a doorman, private rooftop, elevator, designer lighting and drapes, top-of-the line appliances. She pointed out there was much fun to be had with a Bose sound system and wine fridge.

Fowler arrived in NY as a fresh-faced model, aged 16. It is understood she purchased the apartment for nearly US$1.5 million ($2.52m) in 2016. With Manhattan prices among the steepest in the world, her smart bachelorette pad could fetch more than US$2 million ($3.36m).

The model and influencer appears to have done some great work on her pad, with her design being described as meticulously customised, displaying a design motif reminiscent of Soho House and The Standard Hotel.

Other features in the one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 85sq m home include a skylight that floods light into the living space and the dining area is accentuated by a Robert Long original Barrell chandelier. Exposed brick complements stained hardwood floors. The kitchen also has marble counters and custom cabinetry crafted by Cider Press Woodworks.

The nearly 80sq m roof deck isa private oasis with its own outdoor shower and walls of hand-picked reclaimed cypress and offers stunning views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

In January, Fowler married Nathan Dalah, founder of Australian fast food chain Fishbowl, in the countryside outside Sydney.

In March she headed back to New York with her mother, Kim, and her and Dalah’s 23-month-old daughter Dylan, to get back to work in the US and tend to her apartment after a few years break because of lockdowns.

Fowler has most recently been with her daughter in Los Angeles, where she owns a West Hollywood Mediterranean-style home.

This week she was back in Sydney cheering on her husband while he took part in a fun run.

In June she told her Instagram followers they had purchased a new home and accompanied the message with some chic design-inspired mood boards.

“Some serious room swooning going on,” she wrote. “With a new home comes my favourite project - decorating and making our home our own to live in and make memories. Excited to keep dreaming away and share with you our progress.”