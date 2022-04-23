Spy: Our new superhero - KJ Apa joins the DC Universe

K.J. Apa is leaping into the DC universe.

Kiwi superstar KJ Apa is leaping from one comic book character to another and this time he will be a superhero of the alien kind for a new movie.

Apa has starred as Archie Andrews on Netflix's Riverdale, based on the comic book series Archie, for six seasons since 2017, with Netflix confirming the seventh season last month.

He is now set to star in DC comedy film The Wonder Twins for HBO.

Apa, who already has four US movies under his belt will play Zan, a shapeshifter of sorts, which will suit the actor who demonstrates some amazing face morphing often on his Instagram.

Co-starring with the 24-year-old former Shortland Street star is actress Isabel May of American drama 1883 fame, who will play Jayna, Zans' twin. Her superhero talent is transforming into an animal.

Zan and Jayna are aliens from the planet Exxor and in past comic books were being informally trained by the DC superheroes. A backgrounder reported by US entertainment bible Deadline explains: In a 1977 Super Friends comic, the twins were orphaned during a plague and adopted by the alien Exorians. After learning that villain Grax is set to destroy Earth, they travel here to warn the Justice League. They ultimately blend into life on Earth as Swedish exchange students, attending Gotham City High School.

Could his first step into the DC Universe lead to leaps and bounds into other DC characters, which include superheroes like Batman and Superman? Is Marvel director and fellow Kiwi Taika Waititi paying attention?

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews in Riverdale.

Although early reports on The Wonder Twins production are vague, HBO is no shrinking violet when it comes to investing heavily in quality productions.

Apa is nicely balancing work with being a doting new dad. Last September, he and partner Clara Berry welcomed their son Sasha. Since then, his parents Tessa and Keneti have visited the young family in Los Angeles and Spy understands he also recently caught up with his best friend from Kings College, Boston Ridge, who travelled to Los Angeles with mum Sally to visit his sister Jaime and husband Tommy Bates who welcomed their baby earlier this year.

Apa and Berry had a little bit of fun over Easter attending the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, a city in the Coachella Valley, Southern California.