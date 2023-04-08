Natalie Murray Beale. Photo / Supplied

NZ Opera has scored a coup in bringing celebrated star conductor Natalie Murray Beale to the country this season.

Beale’s star has risen after she helped Cate Blanchett perfect her role in Tár.

Natalie Murray Beale’s star has risen after she helped Cate Blanchett perfect her role in Tár. Photo / Supplied

The London-based Australian has had NZ on her wish list for some time and will conduct three orchestras — the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, Orchestra Wellington and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra — in late May through to early July for NZ Opera’s lush new production of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte.

This production explores love, relationships and desire through a contemporary lens.

Beale conducts world-leading orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, Beethoven Orchestra Bonn and Orchestra National du Capitole de Toulouse.

“What a pleasure it will be to conduct three great orchestras in NZ,” she tells Spy.

“Every orchestra has their own special sound and I’m very much looking forward to discovering the style and playing of each group of musicians.”

Beale will have the same operatic cast for each performance and the opportunity to rehearse at least three times with each NZ orchestra.

As well as conducting at some of the most famous opera houses in the world, Beale is involved in theatre and film-making as well as film and video game soundtracks. She says working on Tár took things to a new level and working with Blanchett was a brilliant experience.

“Life-changing is the word. You can only imagine what it was like to sit with such a magnificent artist and have time to examine the minutiae associated with the movie and conducting. A deep privilege. I think Cate sprinkles a little of her magic on everyone wherever she goes.

“Working on Tár was a very, very special project. It was so deeply embedded in the world of classical music and orchestras that, you can probably imagine, it felt almost unimaginable to me that they were making this movie.

“It was experimental and meticulous and I had the most wonderful time working with people from all departments, director Todd Field, the music team, props and other cast members. We were all working towards building a totally authentic world and everyone’s curiosity about music and conducting was touching.”

Beale can’t say yet whether the film has raised the profile of female conductors but hopes it has inspired curiosity to see more women in the role.

Natalie Murray Beale says 'What a pleasure it will be to conduct three great orchestras in New Zealand.' Photo / Mark Allan

The 46-year-old has loved music from a young age and says she is lucky to have worked with many amazing artists from Aotearoa over the years.

“NZ singers and musicians have an impressive reputation throughout the world in many genres of music, including classical.”

She is excited to bring together Cosi Fan Tutte, an opera that intrigues her.

“I feel that the piece, in trying to prove that love doesn’t exist, reveals the opposite to us.

“That’s not to say that the journey with, and about love, isn’t messy, changeable, playful and at times very painful. The music matches and elevates all those nuances — it is witty, dynamic, sometimes serious and, as is always the case in Mozart’s major works, full of exquisite beauty.”



