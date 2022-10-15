Chelsey Diana poses with Manu Bennett in stunning photos, swimming by waterfalls in Rotorua. Photo / Instagram

Arrow and Spartacus star Manu Bennett has been showing the new woman in his life the best sights of Aotearoa.

Belgian singer Chelsey Diana has been loving her adventures in Godzone with the Shannara Chronicles' actor. Bennett tells Spy the pair met through common friends in Belgium and when he heard her sing for the first time, it blew his mind.

"She's very talented. Right now we're two artists trying to support each other."

Bennett says it's not easy being an artist and finding collaboration in a relationship, adding that it takes balance, with both sides supporting and appreciating each other's artistic path.

Diana attended the August premiere of acclaimed movie Muru in Wellington, in which Bennett stars alongside Cliff Curtis and Jay Ryan. She posted a photo on Instagram with activist Tame Iti, who plays himself in Muru, describing him as an amazing person. Since then the songstress has spent time in the Auckland region – with Piha being a favourite - and a seven-day road trip in the North Island.

She posed with Bennett in stunning photos, swimming by waterfalls in Rotorua. Accompanying the waterfall shoot Diana wrote: "I never want to stop making memories with you."

The city of hot pools was their go-to place again this week, as they celebrated Bennett's 53rd birthday in the place he was born. The loved-up couple went ziplining, were pampered at the Polynesian Spa, had a gondola ride and dinner and a fabulous birthday party.

Chelsey Diana has been loving her adventures in Godzone with Manu Bennett. Photo / Instagram

"Happy birthday my love," Diana wrote in a post posing with Bennett overlooking Rotorua.

Bennett is in demand these days. The Hobbit actor is soon to star in boxing action romance film Perfect Addiction, filmed in Poland earlier this year. He is also starring in Notes, a movie set in Europe about a young female piano prodigy.

As well as showing Diana the sights of Aotearoa, Bennett has been filming Irish/New Zealand TV drama The Gone, alongside Irish stars Richard Flood of Grey's Anatomy and Shameless fame, and Michelle Fairley who played Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones.

The gripping series is about a young Irish couple who have vanished from an infamous rural North Island town. The series is filming around Auckland and Te Aroha and then will shoot in Dublin.

