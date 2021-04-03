Spy: Magical engagements for rich-lister, America's Cup sailor

Dominique Wisniewski and Mark Francis had a lavish engagement party.

A rich-lister had his engagement party and an America's Cup sailor had a magic proposal.

Property mogul Mark Francis and fiancee Dominique Wisniewski had a lavish poolside engagement party at their stylish Herne Bay waterfront home last weekend.

Francis, the high-rolling Augusta Capital managing director, has dated Wisniewski for several years. She runs boutique women and babywear business Lullaby.

The good-looking couple have travelled the world together extensively and turn heads at the A-List events they attend in Auckland in their designer threads.

At their engagement soiree, Wisniewski looked stunning in a Grecian wrap dress, while her fiance wore a gold-lined Versace bathrobe and matching slippers. Insiders told Spy the bash had echoes of photographer Slim Aarons - famed for his work capturing the wealthy, privileged and talented.

Nick Dana and Caroline Jones are newly engaged.

It was a more laid-back affair for America's Cup Sailor Nick Dana who proposed to his girlfriend, American country music singer Caroline Jones in Raglan.

"I'm very honoured to stand beside you in marriage," American Magic sailor Dana posted on Instagram. "You are not of this planet and I will spend the rest of my life loving you and trying to figure out exactly where you came from. Look fwd to celebrating back home with friends and family soon. 3.25.21."

Jones performed the national anthem at the American Magic base during racing. The singer told fans to stand by for a sophomore album full of love songs to her husband.

The Raglan proposal had a slice of Kiwi country music with Hamilton Bluegrass Band, The Trenwiths, and singer Keith Pereira performing with Jones while sitting on hay bales on the cliffs above Raglan beach.