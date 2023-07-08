Kiwi sailor Peter Burling with actor George Clooney at an event in Greece. Photo / Instagram

America’s Cup champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke rubbed shoulders with a star-studded Omega line-up on the island of Mykonos in Greece last weekend, including Hollywood megastar George Clooney.

Omega is the official timekeeper of the America’s Cup, and Burling and Tuke have had a long association with the brand that prides itself on its association with sailing, including backing Emirates Team New Zealand.

The glittering event took place on Lia Beach on the Aegean Sea and was themed Precision at Every Level. OmegaMEGA’s event paid tribute to the 75-year anniversary of its famous Seamaster watch line with talks on exploration and conservation, and the launch of its Summer Blue watch range.

Alongside our boys and the Ocean’s Eleven star were other friends of the brand including Bond star Naomie Harris; actors Jesse Williams; Diego Boneta; Paul Wesley, recording artist Ninho and explorer Victor Vescovo.

Guests enjoyed tales of record-breaking dives to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific from Vescovo and an inspiring talk from Burling and Tuke, who Omega said had made time in their busy schedule to speak up for the sea as founders of their registered charity Live Ocean Foundation.

Later, Burling shared a series of pictures on Instagram, including one of himself in deep conversation with Clooney, perhaps talking about his and Tuke’s next stop near Hollywood.

SailGP touches down in the Port of Los Angeles for the inaugural Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix on July 22.