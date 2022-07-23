Tim Lightbourne, Rob Cameron and Graham Norton were in Cork. Photo / Supplied, Getty Images

Spy can reveal that popular talk-show host Graham Norton was hanging out with Kiwi wine aficionados before his Irish wedding to his top-secret husband.

Invivo's Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron were in Cork - where Norton had his lavish ceremony attended by Elton John - for a "top secret" project. The press assumed the Kiwis were there for Norton's stag do but that wasn't so.

Lightbourne says the photo was taken in a pub in Norton's home town of Ahakista in County Cork, during a visit to do a wine blending for Norton.

"It was us with the two owners of the Arundels pub before the weekend. The media picked up that pic from the pub posting it themselves," Lightbourne told Spy.

However, they did contribute to the celebrations, providing Norton and his guests with a full assortment of wines and spirits from Norton's range including his sauvignon blanc, vodka and gins, with the new marmalade-flavour perfect for the summer celebrations.

County Cork newspaper The Southern Star reported Norton and his long-term partner married two weeks ago at the palatial Bantry House. The celebrations are said to have continued the next day at the multi-millionaire's waterfront home in Ahakista. The publication said superstars Ed Sheeran and Elton John were believed to have entertained guests at the after-party, as well as Lulu. Lady Gaga's name was also mentioned as a guest of the 59-year-old talk-show host.

Tim Lightbourne, Rob Cameron and Graham Norton toast outside the pub with brothers Michael and Tom Moloney, owners of Arundel's By The Pier. Photo / Supplied

Lightbourne and Cameron couldn't attend the celebrations as they were scheduled to head to England for customer meetings. The wine partnership has been going for eight years and the Invivo lads were in Ireland to blend Norton's 9th vintage as well as filming a top-secret project to be unveiled next year.

"It was lovely to catch up with Graham after more than two years of us having to virtually do our tastings together, it was great to do it in person," says Lightbourne.

"We love heading out to Ireland, Ahakista is a really special place where Graham enjoys his summer holiday."

Lightbourne revealed they took a film crew with them to film wine and spirit tastings at the picturesque Arundels by the Pier pub.

Lightbourne says he couldn't imagine back in 2014, when he first approached Norton about making a wine, that they would be producing a 9th vintage together and have sold more than 10 million bottles.