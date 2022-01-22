Olivia Colman wearing a design by London-based Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

London-based Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead is used to seeing her creations on British royalty and the aristocracy, but she has been making waves with entertainment stars over the past few months.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are now being upstaged in Wickstead's creations by popstars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande and actors Diane Kruger, Olivia Colman and Emma Watson.

Local Designer Emilia Wickstead dresses royalty, pop stars and Hollywood A-Listers.

Earlier this month Kruger wore a shocking-pink Wickstead knit jumpsuit for a press junket interview for her new Spy movie, The 355. Gaga, who has worn every top designer for her House of Gucci press tour, recently wore the orange version of Kruger's ensemble while she discussed the movie in a video chat with entertainment bible Variety.

Last month Grande wore Wickstead's cream strapless Keeley dress when she performed on fellow singer Kelly Clarkson's Christmas special.

Lady Gaga wearing Emilia Wickstead.

Wickstead said it was an honour to dress Emma Watson when she attended the Climate Reality Event hosted by Al Gore in Edinburgh late last year.

The designer called the Harry Potter star inspiring and dressed her environmentally for the occasion, creating a bespoke, handmade two-piece green floral print using recycled yarn and leftover taffeta faille from her Resort 2022 collection.

Colman chose Wickstead's Goldie dress and looked like the Queen on the red carpet at the premiere of The Lost Daughter in London last October.