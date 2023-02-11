Kiwi actress Rebecca Gibney took a well-earned break in North America. Photo / Supplied

Celebrating Christmas in New York with Hugh Jackman; the New York Times calling the second season of Under the Vines a must-watch; and a new starring role across the Ditch — Rebecca Gibney’s 2023 is “going off”.

Over the holidays, the Kiwi actress took a well-earned break in Canada and the US, which she tells Spy was amazing.

She spent a fabulous few days with Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, as well as her former Packed to the Rafters co-star Hugh Sheridan.

Rebecca Gibney recently spent some time with Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman. Photo / Getty

Now home in Dunedin, Gibney says the North American sojourn was the first trip since Covid that her husband Richard and son Zac had taken. Avid skiers, they were away for six weeks and visited two ski resorts.

Gibney’s brother Patrick also joined them in Canada for his first ski trip in 18 years.

“Unfortunately, Patrick tore a calf muscle on day one, which was devastating, so his gorgeous wife arranged a ski limo down the mountain, where you are strapped in to a ski buggy and someone skis down behind you. He said it was actually better than skiing, as the instructor went way faster,” Gibney tells Spy.

Gibney, executive producer of Under the Vines is excited for Kiwi viewers to see the second season start on TVNZ 1 tonight.

Last month, the rest of the world got a slight head start when the series started screening on Acorn TV and the 58-year-old is chuffed with the reviews.

“The series streams pretty much worldwide — right through the UK and Europe and in South America where it’s super-popular. I love that the reviews have been so positive — words like ‘uplifting, witty, charming, delightful characters, spectacular locations and all with wine’.

“Pretty hard not to be happy with talk like that.”

Rebecca Gibney is is excited for Kiwi viewers to see the second season of Under the Vines. Photo / Supplied

Gibney, who plays former Sydney socialite turned Central Otago vineyard owner Daisy, says this season starts off with a bang with her character and English co-star Charles Edwards, who plays Louis, co-owner of the vineyard.

“An earthquake rocks the vineyard and while Louis and Daisy clutch on to each other for support, and we think they might be together, it’s not long before Simone — played by the wonderful Sara Wiseman — enters the picture and we realise she and Louis are back together. But for how long?” Gibney teases.

We are told that Edwards, who is back in the UK shooting Lord of the Rings, would love to come back to NZ should a third season get the go-ahead.

The other romance hanging over from last season is between Daisy’s best friend, Australian Griff, played by Dean O’Gorman, with winemaker Guss, played by Simon Mead — who famously attended the Dior fashion show with Thomasin McKenzie in Paris last year.

“I love the Gus and Griff characters and the romance between the two — and Dean and Simon have such a wonderful friendship and easy chemistry” says Gibney.

“Their scenes onscreen are some of my favourites in the entire series, especially when they try to have a romantic night away at Morag’s — played by the very hilarious and wonderful Geraldine Brophy.”

A new romance looks like it is on the books with a handsome new doctor played by Kirk Torrence, who Gibney worked with on the Wanted series.

“We were very excited that Kirk agreed to come on board as Peak View’s local doctor and Daisy’s potential new love interest. He is incredibly charming, so a good nemesis for Louis.”

The love triangles keep twisting, with Amanda Billing joining the cast as the local Peak View police officer. She and Louis have some fabulous scenes together — with a hint of romance.

Gibney, star of numerous TV hits on both sides of the Tasman is sadly only back home for a few weeks before heading over to Australia to star in a new series she is super-excited about.

“I love that I can bounce between the two countries as I feel incredibly grateful to Australia for the opportunities I have had over the years. But I have to say I am utterly in love with the deep south of New Zealand.

“Whenever we come home after being away a while, I’m reminded how stunning it is and how lovely the people are.

“I’ve never experienced friendliness like you get in Dunedin.

“Everyone is up for a chat and always so willing to help at the drop of a hat. There is such a sense of community here.”