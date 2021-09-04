Spy: Kim Crossman's star-crossed romance

The romance between David de Latour and Kim Crossman is written in the stars.

Two of New Zealand's brightest stars are the latest to shoot a US Hallmark-esque movie in New Zealand.

Kim Crossman and David de Latour have just finished filming Written in the Stars — the fifth romantic flick by Screentime and Incendo filmed on our shores in the past two years, giving local stars a platform to a global audience.

In Written in the Stars, Crossman's best friend in real life, Creamerie co–star and Celebrity Treasure Island competitor JJ Fong, plays her on-screen best friend.

Crossman stars as Kelsey Graham, an online magazine copy editor who has dreamed of being a journalist since she was a young girl. She jokingly brings up the idea of a sceptic's take on astrology and horoscopes.

To her surprise, the pitch is approved — provided she can convince astrology guru Cater Bowman (de Latour) to come on board. She tracks down Cater to his hometown of Jupiter in California and, inevitably, romance is sparked. Coatesville and Cleveland on Auckland's outskirts fill in for Jupiter.

Crossman says she loved making the movie.

"Making something, sweet, funny and heartfelt with such an epic cast and phenomenal Kiwi crew felt like magic.

"It's rare in show business to have the perfect combination of creativity, joy, hard work and love, when making something on a budget and under tough time constraints — but this project proved it can be done."

Crossman says working opposite de Latour was an absolute gift.

"Not only is he one of the funniest humans I have had the pleasure of acting alongside, he is incredibly generous in his performances.

"I learned a lot from him — including how to drive a manual car. "After a few wheelspins and stalls I think I managed to get enough footage of me doing okay to make the final cut of the film."

One of the five Screentime Incendo locally made romantic productions has already screened on TVNZ with the others expected to be scheduled soon.