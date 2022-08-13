Victor and Amber Vito at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay. Photo / Instagram

The European summer season might be starting to wind down but New Zealand's rich and famous are still enjoying high-rolling fun in the sun. From Europe to Fiji, rich-listers and their wealthy mates have lapped up the heat while criss-crossing the travels of fellow Kiwis.

Auckland property gurus Mark Francis and Kurt Gibbons celebrated birthdays together in Ibiza, Spain, last weekend. The pair wore matching navy trousers, white shirts and loafers while enjoying the all-day-and-night immersive experience of the stylish Nobu Hotel at Ibiza Bay.

From left, Mark Francis, Rob Fyfe, Justin Wyborn and Kurt Gibbons. Photo / Instagram

Among the Kiwi throng celebrating with them were Gibbons' wife, former Crowd Goes Wild host Makere Gibbons; Francis' wife-to-be, baby clothes' entrepreneur Dominique Wisniewski; former Air NZ CEO and business supremo Rob Fyfe and wife, former model agent Sara Tetro; rich-list heir Justin Wyborn and fiancee Kylie Vernon; America's Cup sailor Peter Burling's partner Lucinda Nelson; and gourmet foodie Polly Markus.

Mark Francis and Kurt Gibbons. Photo / Instagram

From left, Rob Fyfe, Sara Tetro and Makere Gibbons. Photo / Instagram

Gibbons' good mate, former All Black Victor Vito and wife Amber were there too. Their children hung out with the Gibbons kids by the pool and at Talamanca beach, with the adults enjoying the pool bar and beach deck. By night the group hit the club scene, including DJ hotspot Hï Ibiza.

Last month the Vitos wound up six years of living in France where Victor played for La Rochelle. Gibbons, known for stylish multi million-dollar residential developments in Auckland and Wellington, wouldn't elaborate on the birthday festivities, but said he and his family would be heading home this week. It is understood the Vitos will also be returning to New Zealand.

From left, Amber Vito, Makere Gibbons, Dominique Wisniewski, Lucinda Nelson, Polly Markus and Kylie Vernon. Photo / Instagram

While his good mates Gibbons and Vito partied in the European summer, former All Black Israel Dagg, wife Daisy and family enjoyed the heat in Fiji at the Malamala Beach Club with friends this week. Gibbons, Francis, Wyborn and co also enjoyed the warmth of the Pacific last month before their European sojourn.

While in Fiji, the Daggs caught up with influencer Hannah Barrett, who was enjoying R and R with young Billie, her daughter with AB husband Beauden.

Hannah Barrett, who is expecting baby number two, had to call out a troll who criticised her on social media on Sunday morning for being on holiday after her husband's scary collision against a Springbok in South Africa.

Graeme Hart's super yacht Ulysses. Photo / Supplied

Back in Europe, some of New Zealand's wealthiest have been enjoying the Mediterranean aboard massive superyachts. Turning heads in the Med was the mammoth five-storeyed 116m yacht Ulysses, the floating mansion owned by Auckland billionaires Graeme and Robyn Hart.

Daughter Gretchen and husband Duncan Hawkesby and children joined the Harts, as well as the Harts' son Harry and his partner Australian heiress Cartier Lee.

Cartier Lee and Robyn Hart. Photo / Instagram

The French and Spanish coastlines have been the family's main playground so far, taking in the sights and sounds of Ibiza and Saint Tropez. Hart Junior and Lee have enjoyed partying at jet-set and celebrity hangouts on the Riviera including hotspots Lio, Verde Beach and Nikki Beach in Saint Tropez, and Nassau Beach Club in Ibiza.

London-based Kiwi property magnate Steve Owen rented a fabulous house in Palma, Spain, and a spectacular boat to boot, with friends and family, including daughters Kim and Libby, enjoying his famous hospitality. Libby has been seen on the Harts' boat and enjoyed time with Lee in Ibiza and Saint Tropez.

Cartier Lee and Libby Owen in St Tropez. Photo / Instagram

Francis and Wisniewski broke away from Ibiza and headed to the ultra-chic St Regis in Majorca, before joining the Owens in Palma for boating and poolside fun. Earlier they enjoyed time in Paris staying at the exclusive Cheval Blanc, known as the only hotel in Paris on the Seine, with views of Notre Dame to the left and of the Eiffel Tower to the right.

Dominique Wisniewski and Mark Francis. Photo / Instagram

Spy has heard there's been some boat swapping going on at times, with a flotilla of Kiwis on superyachts meeting up at various ports on the Mediterranean, mooring near each other and partying up a storm on each other's floating gin palaces.

Other ultra-rich Kiwis understood to have been enjoying the Med on large superyachts this season are Herne Bay's Ben Cook and Lavinia White; Parnell's Richard and Angela Seaton and Viaduct Holdings' Mark and Celia Wyborn.

Toy Billionaire Nick Mowbray and partner Jaimee Lupton, and Kiwi mates and family have enjoyed some of the Med's finest hotels in Italy and throughout the Greek Islands.

Jaimee Lupton and Nick Mowbray. Photo / Instagram

In Sicily, Lupton posted stunning snaps to Instagram with her sister, Morgan, at two of the island's most luxurious hotels – the iconic San Domenico Palace in Taormina, perched on rocky mountains with endless views high above the Ionian Sea, and the beautiful Villa Sant'Andrea on the Bay of Mazzaro.

Mowbray posted snaps from the hip hotel resort Cavo Tagoo in Mykonos, with its infinity pools overlooking the Aegean Sea.

In June, Lupton celebrated her 30th birthday with Mowbray and a group of friends with a no-expense-spared holiday on Kokomo Island in Fiji.