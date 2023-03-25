Hayley Holt's new memoir is billed as an honest story of alcoholism, recovery and courage in the face of loss. Photo / File

Hayley Holt's new memoir is billed as an honest story of alcoholism, recovery and courage in the face of loss. Photo / File





1News sports anchor Hayley Holt’s memoir hits bookshops early next month and is a raw reflection on her life.

Second Chances: Facing My Demons and Finding a Better Me, is billed as an honest story of alcoholism, recovery and courage in the face of loss.

It is understood readers won’t be disappointed about the details of her relationship with former All Black captain Richie McCaw. We hear Captain Fantastic gets a whole chapter.

Did McCaw really dump Holt by text? Did her drinking embarrass him?

Why did they really break up? Are they friends now?

The 42-year-old, who has been sober for more than seven years, talks about the hair-raising times she had as a functioning alcoholic, as well as her current role as an advocate for sobriety.

Since then, Holt has had a successful broadcasting career with TVNZ and has found true love with partner Josh Tito - she revealed in this week’s edition of Women’s Day she is engaged to him.

The pair is yet to make wedding plans.

It is understood she writes about the couple’s heartbreaking loss in 2020 when their little boy, Frankie Tai, was stillborn when Holt was six months pregnant.

Last July, Holt and Tito announced the birth of son Raven James.

Hayley Holt said she and partner Josh Tito were "over the moon". Photo / Instagram

Announcing her book on Instagram, Holt said: “They say you shouldn’t air your dirty laundry in public but here we are, my story laid bare for all to see”.

“I’ve done some scary things in my time but none quite as confronting as this. There’s all sorts in here but most importantly I’ve shared the dark stuff, the stories that leave me with great shame and emotions that feel too strong to put words to.

“We’ve all got a shadow side, I hope by sharing mine I can help others to not feel so whakama with theirs.”

Holt will detail growing up as a dancer in bedazzled dresses and fake tan, smiling and performing, while on the inside being socially awkward and unsure of who she wanted to be.

Her life on the small screen for more than 20 years, from ballroom dancing on the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing, to her emergence as a TV talent in NZ is understood to feature.

Holt also details in the book how she discovered the freedom of professional snowboarding — throwing herself headfirst into the lifestyle.

Then, she says, she found another self at the bottom of a bottle: Confident, easygoing, the life of the party.

Second Chances: Facing My Demons and Finding a Better Me will be released next month.

Hayley Holt's book Second Chances.



