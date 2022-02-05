Spy: Golden girl to become a mum

Olympic canoeist Caitlin Regal has announced she and husband Nick are expecting a baby.

The news comes a week after the 29-year-old announced her retirement on Instagram, saying she was moving on to another part of her life journey.

The baby news falls a year after the Regals married at a ceremony at the Piha beach waterfall.

"One year married to you and more in love than ever. We have another little surprise for you all if you wait to the end." Regal wrote on Instagram with a slide show ending in a scan of the couple's baby.

Regal added a thank you on Instagram to well-wishers after her two big announcements and promised to share the baby's sex and tips on all things exercise, health and wellbeing with a different spin over the coming weeks.

She is finishing her career on a high, winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August with Lisa Carrington in the K2 500m.

Jaime Ridge, pictured with Mum Sally, has announced she and husband Tommy Bates are expecting their first child.

In other baby news, Spy is excited for former league star Matthew Ridge, 53, and former wife Sally, 52, who are to become first-time grandparents. First-born Jaime, 28, shared news this week from her Los Angeles base, that she and husband Tommy Bates are expecting their first child, and shared a photo at 38 weeks.

Ridge has been vocal about her displeasure at MIQ since returning to the States with Bates after a holiday at home last summer.

Last month she took on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Government on social media over the "completely unconstitutional" MIQ system after missing out on a room while stuck in the US.

Now, after the PM's announcement this week that borders are re-opening, Spy wouldn't be surprised if her mum, to whom Jaime is incredibly close, joins her and Bates at their home in West Hollywood, to help with their exciting next step as a family.