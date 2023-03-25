Joe Naufahu proposed to Olivia Hadlow last weekend.

Former Game of Thrones star Joe Naufahu proposed to fellow actor and fitness fanatic Olivia Hadlow last weekend in Russell.

The pair began dating four years ago after Naufahu, 45, plucked up the courage to ask Hadlow out for a picnic. Since then, the loved-up pair say they have grown together, with acting their creative outlet.

“Now we have each other, we also share lots of amazing insights and teachings and we never have to look for someone to run lines with or someone to rope in to help us do audition tapes,” Naufahu tells Spy.

Ludus Magnus, the Auckland gym he started more than a decade ago, which is known for its A-list clients as well as its hard-core routines, is another passion the pair now share, both of them coaching classes.

“Ludus is our lifestyle, it’s not work to us,” says Naufahu. “We provide a healing space for our community and we absolutely love it. It gives us purpose, it gives us connection and it keeps us grounded.”

When it came to his proposal, Naufahu let the universe talk to him on the timing.

Two weeks ago, the pair were staying in Russell, one of their favourite places in the Far North. Car problems meant they had to leave one of their vehicles up there.

“I decided that the universe was calling me up there again for a specific reason and so all I was doing was surrendering to the universe and aligning my vibrations and my heart with the one.”

Their return trip involved a stay at his mate’s famous hotel, The Duke of Marlborough, a stunning diamond solitaire and Naufahu dropping to one knee with the Bay of Islands as their backdrop.

“One million times yes my darling,” was Hadlow’s reply.

She tells Spy: “I love Joe’s heart; he is the kindest, caring, most giving person I have ever met. That’s reflected in everything he does on a day-to-day basis — from the love he pours into our Ludus community, to his Moana Pasifika boys, to his family, his beautiful children, his mum, to my family and, to me.”

Naufahu adds: “When I look into Liv’s beautiful blue eyes, it feels like home. I love her courage and her bravery. She never shies away from a challenge and in situations that would normally daunt and freak people out, she steps up like a champ and always puts her best foot forward.

“I’m truly blessed to have found someone who sees my heart, always makes me feel loved, and is there for it all — the laughs, the tears, the hugs, and most importantly, the struggles.”

They say their wedding will have all the F words — family, friends, fun, food and frivolity.

“We’re just bloody stoked to have found each other, and just feeling blessed to have such beautiful supportive friends and families beside us all the way,” says Naufahu.

Hadlow, the daughter of actor Mark Hadlow, will be busy singing and performing on stage in a few plays this year and is currently studying towards her clinical nutrition degree.

As for Naufahu, the former Head High star is pursuing his love for rugby and his Polynesian heritage as an athletic performance coach with the Moana Pasifika Rugby Team, and among his acting projects, has penned and submitted a script for a TV show.