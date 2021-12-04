Spy: Famous faces and designers combine for charity at Christmas

Wendy Petrie and daughter Addison wearing the charity t-shirts.

Breast Cancer Cure launched the perfect Christmas present in its "Tees for a Cure" campaign this week with some famous faces fronting the fashion designer-led campaign.

Designers of the $59 T-shirts include Hailwood, Karen Walker, Kathryn Wilson, Trelise Cooper, Wynn Hamlyn, Yvonne Bennetti, NOM*d and Zambesi.

Well-known models include Breast Cancer Cure ambassador Nerida Cortese, newsreaders Wendy Petrie, who poses with daughter Addison, and Melissa Chan-Green, singer-songwriter Niko Walters, broadcaster Petra Bagust, who poses with son Jude Wilson, and model Juliette Perkins with partner All White Myer Bevan and their new baby girl Mickey-Lou.

In the early 2000s, more than $4 million was raised as a result of the hugely-popular T-shirt campaign. Bagust can remember wearing one during her first pregnancy with Jude in 2002.

Petra Bagust and son Jude Wilson modelling the Christmas Breast Cancer Fundraiser t-shirts.

"Today our son towers over my tee and me. I love that so many of our designers and scientists are working to their strengths making significant progress on curing Breast Cancer for NZ wāhine," Bagust tells Spy.

For Chan-Green it is personal — a family member died of breast cancer at 42 leaving behind seven children.

"I have three sisters and the thought of anything ever happening to us is unbearable," she says.

Niko Walters Famous Faces and Designers combine for Charity at Christmas Breast Cancer Fundraiser.

Petrie thinks the timing is perfect for Christmas pressie buying and loves the focus on fashion.

"I love how all the Kiwi designers have come together for this campaign. Not only are we raising awareness and supporting Breast Cancer Cure, but we are showcasing our talented fashion designers. There has to be something for every taste with such a wide range of labels involved," she says.

"It was fun to do the shoot with my daughter, who's turning 18 and embarking on her path as a young woman. Every woman, young and old, needs to be reminded to look after themselves."

Cortese says the latest campaign is particularly important after Covid put a stop to much fundraising activity.

"Quality time is something I value and so giving this campaign my time is my way of giving what I can," she says.

For more details go to their website.