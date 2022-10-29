Courtenay Louise, Cam Mansel, Dame Susan Devoy, Elvis Lopeti, Jesse Tuke and Siobhan Marshall will go from six to four. Photo / Supplied

Courtenay Louise, Cam Mansel, Dame Susan Devoy, Elvis Lopeti, Jesse Tuke and Siobhan Marshall will go from six to four. Photo / Supplied

This week, the final six contestants of Celebrity Treasure Island will battle it out - but what really went on behind the scenes?

Dame Susan Devoy, Jesse Tuke, Courtenay Louise, Cam Mansel, Elvis Lopeti and Siobhan Marshall will go from six to four, before the all-out battle to win $100,000 for their charity.

Spy can reveal that after a Covid scare before the show was filmed in February - the entire cast went into isolation for a week.

Tuke tells Spy that halfway through isolation, the production gave them black bags for their washing and told them to put the bags outside overnight so they could be collected.

Some accommodation staff didn't get the memo and threw some of the bags out.

"The next day I see them going through the rubbish bin and pulling out Courtenay's laundry. I didn't have the heart to tell her it had been in the bin for the day."

Meanwhile, Mansel divulged that on Devoy's early morning adventures she would bring curious things back to camp.

"She was bringing back newspapers that were a few days old – it was a brief look into what was happening on the outside world, she also brought playing cards, milo and even coffee."

"To this day I have no idea where she was finding it but, if I was ever stranded on an island for real, I would definitely hope Dame Susie D was there. "

Lopeti has shared some of the crew's pillow talk.

"When I look back at it now, when the cameras were not rolling, we would all lie down and tell each other stuff, spill the beans on earlier alliances and ask what really was going on here and there, and we would all just laugh and go 'oh that's why' and start giggling all over again," says Lopeti.

To win, he says he might have to tell a lie or two.

Louise says she lost her cool big time when she found out all her smuggled-in coffee had been found and confiscated.

To win the competition, she reckons she will need to figure out Tuke is the traitor and get rid of him, then hope he leaves her all the clues.

Tuke says his enemy alliance will need to crumble.

Marshall says Tuke was the one who brought out her competitive side and Louise's tenacity was equal parts scary and inspiring.

"I'll have to deal with them both to make it to the end."

And while Devoy is still playing coy on everything to do with her competition, she would only say that if she wins it will be a miracle.

"But stranger things have happened."