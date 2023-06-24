Emmett Skilton and Holly Shervey. Photo / @hollyshervey

A number of celebrities are giving up alcohol for Dry July next month, not just to reset their minds and bodies, but to address the soaring demand for cancer support services.

Shortland Street’s Ben Porter, Ria Vandervis, Jaxin Hall, Emmett Skilton and fiancee Holly Shervey - most recently seen on Double Parked - and podcaster Dominic Harvey are just some going dry for the month.

This year, organisers of Dry July, which is in its 11th year, have pledged its support to three major cancer support charities - Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand, PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation of NZ and Look Good Feel Better.

Shervey - who lost her mother to cancer - says taking part in a campaign that helps ease people’s pain when they’re sick, is a no-brainer for her.

“Let’s all take a month off the booze, not only to give our health a little boost but to help out those who are affected by cancer. Cancer can be scary, but love and support from a campaign like Dry July make it a little easier.”

Skilton is going dry to be kind to himself and prove to himself he can do it.

“I have so much more clarity and joy in my days if I don’t have alcohol the night before, so I’m really keen to give myself a whole month of that.”

He promises anyone who is keen that they will experience health benefits that they didn’t think possible.

“Because so many others are doing it, it can become a really great community-focused month as you work with others to raise awareness and funds for those affected by cancer”.

Ben Porter. Photo / @benpporter

Porter, who left Shorty this week after his role as Milo - the troubled teen who became the shooter on the soap’s cliff hanger - is happy to be putting his energies into something real and close to him.

“I’m going dry this July because cancer is horrific. I’m so tired of seeing the innocent people I love battle such a cruel disease. Cancer has taken away far too many people from my life and affects so many different people across the globe. It’s tough, it’s violent, and it has overstayed its welcome.”

Porter knows jumping off the booze is not going to make cancer magically disappear but hopes to raise awareness and funds to combat cancer and encourage people’s friends and family members to get tested.

“Dry July gives our bodies an important chance to rest and recover. If you are able to do so, find a cancer charity whose work resonates with you and support them. Because chances are, by helping them, you’ll be helping someone you know.”

Harvey says he has been far more mindful this year about his alcohol consumption since listening to American neuroscientist Dr Andrew Huberman’s podcast The Huberman Lab.

“This podcast on alcohol caused me to make a focused effort to have more alcohol-free days than I was having. So, I went from drinking most days to having at least 4 AFDs per week and also avoiding alcohol unless I was with others. But even with these personal rules in place, I know I still consume more than I should.”

In previous years when others have tried to get Harvey to do it, he says he would make a lame joke about doing “Dryish Julyish”, which meant he would cut back a little for the month.

Dom Harvey. Photo / Supplied

“You have to want to do it yourself- nobody can make you participate, but the various cancer charities this initiative supports are awesome and it’s also a good chance to give some thought to your own relationship with alcohol if you want to.”

Registration for Dry July 2023 is now open. To register, visit dryjuly.co.nz.