Spy: Can Shorty St survive 2020's final twist?

Ben Mitchell (TK), Michael Galvin (Chris), Lisa Chappell (Michelle) in the 2020 Shortland Street Cast photo.

Will all the masked Shortland Street stars survive the annual end of year cliff-hanger in the one-hour final episode this Thursday?

Masking up for this year's cast photo is a nice touch for a show that has kept us entertained through two lockdowns.

This year saw the production shut down for the first time in the show's 28-year history. It also saw the soap become one of the first in the world to resume filming — and became a source of information for other international productions.

There were several attempts to organise the 2020 cast photo, which had to be postponed due to lockdowns, health and safety restrictions and availability of cast and studio space.

Kura Forrester (Desi) Grant Lobban (Damo) Scott Smart (Marty), Rebekah Randell (Dawn) and Jay Kiriona (Prince) in the 2020 Shortland Street Cast photo.

"2020 has been one of the wildest rides yet for me in Ferndale," says Ngahuia Piripi, who has played Esther Samuels on the hit show for more than five years.

"Coming to work wearing a mask, having to do our own hair and makeup during a lockdown is an experience I will never forget. We, as a whole family of cast and crew learnt a lot over this time and I love the fact we have acknowledged it in a special cast "masked" photo, as a record of the crazy times we went through."

Rebecca McEwan (Tess), Iana Grace (Sophia), Henry Rolleston (Louis) and Nicole Whippy (Cece) in the 2020 Shortland Street Cast photo.

Show producer Oliver Driver says it's been a difficult time for everyone.

"I am so proud of the way our cast and crew came together and kept going in a time of uncertainty. We managed to keep filming during lockdowns, kept the show on air and continued to make a world-class drama."

Ngahuia Piripi (Esther) Sam Bunkall (Boyd), Nivi Summer (Zara) in the 2020 Shortland Street Cast photo.

The show's annual end-of-year episodes have become something of a New Zealand tradition. It's a time when some of the year's biggest storylines come to a head and many of the most popular characters get caught up in something they should never have been part of.

Ria Vandervis (Harper), Ben Barrington (Drew), Jess Sayer (Maeve) and Sally Martin (Nicole) in the 2020 Shortland Street Cast photo.

The Shorty St team is remaining tight-lipped about the cliff-hanger, but Spy has learned lives will be in danger — and some familiar faces will return.

Rawiri Jobe (Eddie) and Jennifer Ludlam (Leanne) in the 2020 Shortland Street Cast photo.

Spy also understands a fan favourite could finally be in for some good news.

And, after so much grief this year, an international cameo appearance suggests there might even be a Christmas miracle in Ferndale this year