From left, Rob Ruha, Kura Forrester, Jordan Rakei and Georgia Lines. Photo / Supplied

Stylists for New Zealand's top TV and music stars are already hunting for head-turning glam as the awards season approaches fast.

First up are the Aotearoa Music Awards next month, which promises to be one hell of a party. More than 200 guests will gather to honour our finest artists and recording talent at Everybody's in Auckland's CBD for the special invite-only celebration.

Rob Ruha. Photo / Erica Sinclair Photography

Some of the music industry's biggest names are nominated this year, including Lorde, Benee, Shihad and the big winners from last year: L.A.B. A stand-out this year is the absolute domination of music veteran Rob Ruha. Not only does he lead all finalists with six solo nominations, but under his mentorship youth choir Ka Hao, from Te Tairāwhiti /Gisborne has another five nominations. Finalists for Breakthrough Artist of the Year are Georgia Lines, Jordan Rakei and groups COTERIE and There's A Tuesday.

Georgia Lines. Photo / Supplied

Later in November the glitter, glam and red carpet will be out in full for The New Zealand Television Awards at Auckland's Shed 10. The country's finest on-screen talent from TVNZ, Three, Māori TV, and the numerous shows that have appeared on streaming services, will this week find out if they are finalists.

After an almost non-existent events calendar due to the pandemic, everyone agrees it's time to celebrate. The NZTV Awards were one of the only award seasons in the world to go ahead full scale in 2020 but last year the gongs were handed out virtually.

Jordan Rakei. Photo / Supplied

Not this year though. Up to 800 guests are expected to attend the gala night, with a limited number of tickets also available to the public.

Hilarious funnyman Tom Sainsbury was the host-with-the-most for the two previous ceremonies but this year he's been bumped by Shortland Street star Kura Forrester. Sainsbury seems to be taking it well though. When multi-talented comedian, actor and writer Forrester announced her new gig with a reel on social media, the jilted Sainsbury was acting out mock horror in the background.

Kura Forrester. Photo / Supplied

"Is it because I have been nominated for an award that I cannot host?" the comedian wanted to know. Sainsbury might be right. The Snapchat star has appeared on a number of prime-time shows.

Over the past few years, the biggest broadcasters - TVNZ and Three - are known to put aside their ultra-competitive environments and embrace the night, often hitting the podium with their rivals. This year will we see Mike McRoberts paired with Simon Dallow, and Melissa Chan-Green alongside Jenny-May Clarkson, full of witty banter about their competition?

Simon Dallow and Mike McRoberts. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The Music Awards haven't bounced back quite so vigorously after once being the red-carpet night of the year, with hundreds at VIP tables surrounded by music fans in the stands at Spark Arena and televised live. But organisers say this year's celebration will still be a night to remember as the best in the business receive their Tuis.

Sarah Owen, the director of Recorded Music NZ which stages the event, says the format for award shows is under pressure all around the world due to sponsorship losses post-Covid and the backdrop of social change.