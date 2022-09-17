Spy: Antonia Prebble goes Hitchcock Blonde

Actors Antonia Prebble and Ryan O'Kane in North by Northwest. Photo / Supplied

When actor Antonia Prebble hits the stage next month as double agent Eve Kendall in North by Northwest, she hopes to show audiences her character is so much more than her hair colour.

Spy caught up with Prebble on Thursday night at Fashion for a Cure and, in-between her MCing duties, the former Westside star spilled on her role in the most anticipated Auckland Theatre Company play of the year.

Prebble is a fan of film-maker Alfred Hitchcock, who was famous for casting blondes as his heroines. Hitchcock knew on a deep level how to construct and then execute a great story that would keep people on the edge of their seats, she says.

Scriptwriter Carolyn Burns and director and creator Simon Phillips promise to recreate the famous movie on the stage.

"The play is literally the original Hitchcock movie recreated on the stage. The costumes and design are set in the 50s but brought to life with modern stage technology, and it has all the twists and thrills of the original film," Prebble tells Spy.

Kendall was played by Eva Marie Saint in the 1959 movie and Cary Grant played the hero, Roger O. Thornhill. Thornhill's stage character will be played by theatre stalwart Ryan O'Kane. Prebble says it will be a real treat for the pair to take up the mantle of the roles immortalised by screen legends in the technicolour classic.

"Eve and Roger are a great match for each other, both are very intelligent. It's a battle of wits and they keep up with each other beautifully," says Prebble.

"Eve is cool, calm, and collected and never gets ruffled - the one thing she doesn't count on is falling in love with Roger."

Prebble does not want to get caught up in the cliche of being a Hitchcock blonde but loves transforming for roles. She has played two blondes before, most recently in My Life is Murder and, she says, loved it.

"It helps to transport me into whatever zone I need for that character. So yes, I am really looking forward to being a blonde for North by Northwest."