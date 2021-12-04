Spy: A taste of NZ at Sex and the City premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker with her new wine SJP.

The long-awaited Sex and the City revival series comes to screens this month — and Spy can reveal the stars will be toasting with NZ wine at the premiere in New York this week.

Series star Sarah Jessica Parker created her third Invivo X, SJP wine earlier this year. That and an SJP rosé will be served up to the cast, including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, and to celebrity guests at the premiere.

"It's exciting the iconic Sex and the City series is back; Sarah Jessica has recently wrapped up filming in New York — also Paris," Tim Lightbourne, co-founder of Invivo tells Spy.

"I know the series in particular wants to showcase New York in all its glory, and scenes shot around Manhattan celebrating restaurants and cafes opening again is fantastic for local businesses that have experienced a tough past 18 or so months."

Lightbourne is thrilled his business partner in wine is using their wine at the premiere of And Just Like That... but could not confirm if the wine would sneak its way into the series.

Nixon, who directs an episode on the new series, is a fan of the new SJP sauv blanc and posted a picture of the bottle at her Thanksgiving feast last weekend on Instagram.

Sarah Jessica Parker with Invivo founders Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne.

Lightbourne says that sales of Invivo X, SJP have more than doubled over the past year on the back of winning the best rosé trophy at the New York International Wine Competition and Wine Spectator magazine naming Invivo X, SJP one of the top 100 wines in the world.

Lightbourne and partner Rob Cameron usually taste the new blends in person with Parker.

However, for their third vintage, they held a virtual tasting from the Te Kauwhata winery in Waikato, with Parker tuning in from her home in New York.

She is very proud of the latest sauv blanc: "It has an incredible fragrance along with a unique taste and mouth feel but is still in keeping with the style of sauvignon blanc, which I've found can be more flexible than I had originally thought," Parker said.

She is very involved in the marketing and distribution of her wine and, when travel restrictions allow, don't rule out a visit from her to the Kiwi wineries that create her blends.

And Just Like That ... premieres with a double episode on Neon and Sky Go from December 10, and later in the month on Soho.