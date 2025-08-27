Splore is at Auckland's Tāpapakanga Regional Park, facing the Firth of Thames. Photo / Glenn McLelland
After a year off to regroup, New Zealand’s longest-running music and arts festival will return to Auckland’s Tāpapakanga Regional Park next summer with a refreshed vision and world-class acts to fill its six stages.
Splore is set to take place from February 20-22, 2026, bringing new spaces, celebrations and exhibitionsto the temporary coastal community.
Organisers are confident Splore’s core values will still shine through the revisions put in place for the Hauraki Gulf-hugging event.
Heading the three-day, all-ages festival is Norwegian electronic duo and childhood friends Röyksopp, playing their first New Zealand show in 14 years.
The pair, nominated for two Grammy Awards since their 1998 debut, are booked in following a run of sold-out Australian shows and will perform a two-hour DJ set at Splore.
“Splore’s not just a festival experience; it’s a seminal musical experience for people in Aotearoa and it’s one of the best festivals I’ve ever played at, anywhere,” said Auckland DJ Shaquilla Wasasala, better known as Half Queen, who has joined Splore’s director John Minty in creating the 2026 programme.
“Curating a festival like this has been my dream since getting into the music industry and I can’t wait to see it come to life this February.”
Global artists also confirmed to play are Jamaican dancehall star Sister Nancy, UK trip-hop and downtempo DJ Nightmares on Wax, renowned MC General Levy, Melbourne rapper Miss Kaninna and Berlin’s own techno DJ Franca.
A strong delegation of New Zealand sound includes Tami Neilson, Estère, and producer Christoph El Truento, who is preparing a special collaborative set with Mara TK and Rubi Du.
“Half Queen’s vision with this line-up has been incredible. I can’t wait to see our audiences enjoy these acts this summer,” Minty added.
The return follows a financially difficult 2024 festival that failed to break even amid rising costs and weak ticket sales.
It prompted organisers to take 2025 as a fallow year.
At the time, festival producer Fryderyk Kublikowski described the pause as “the socially responsible thing to do” in the current climate.
“We suffered a financial loss, but we paid all our performers and suppliers, and we were able to pay our bills in full.
“Splore’s been going for 25 years, so we’re a real touchstone event.”
Started in 1998, Splore’s colourful locus, utopian camping scene and seamless incorporation of tikanga Māori and sustainability values into its kaupapa attracts countless festivalgoers every year to its site bordering the Firth of Thames.
Splore 2026 attendees will have access to more camping options, newly designed wellness and arts spaces, and can rent sustainability-focused “Ultimate Festival” camping kits.
The Tāpapakanga site will still remain home to its iconic beachside stage, while Splore weddings are expected (there hasn’t been a year without one yet).