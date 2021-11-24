Spice Girl Geri Horner is 'utterly broken' after sudden death in family

Spice Girl Geri Horner is "utterly broken" after the sudden death of her brother. Photo / Getty Images

The Sun has reported Maxi Halliwell, brother to Spice Girl, Geri Horner (Halliwell) has tragically passed away.

Reports state 54-year-old Halliwell collapsed suddenly in his home and was taken to intensive care where he later died. Police have said his death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

Friends have described the girl band singer and her brother to be "incredibly close" and after leaving the Spice Girls at the peak of the band's fame, the siblings escaped to Paris to avoid the limelight.

A source close to the pop star has spoken out saying, "This is the most awful, devastating, heartbreaking news and Geri is utterly broken by it.

"It has been a terribly traumatic time since the moment she heard Max had been taken to hospital, and the worst outcome which everybody close to the family hoped might not be.

"They are all rallying together but she barely knows what to say or think just now – she loved him dearly."

It was reported Horner had been supporting her husband in the Middle East as he prepared for Formula One's Qatar Grand Prix when she first heard of her brother's health concerns.

Local police said Halliwell had been taken to Watford General Hospital soon after he was found collapsed in his home.

"Police were called at 9.40 am on Wednesday 17 November to report the concern for welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.

"Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

"The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly later died.

"His death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be referred to the coroner."

Horner's spokesperson told The Sun, "As you can imagine this is a difficult time and we would ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time."