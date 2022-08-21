New Zealand actor Ioane "John" King, who started as an extra on the TV series Spartacus before being elevated to a recurring role, has died at 49 after a battle with cancer.
The actor played the gladiator Rhaskos in the series, which was filmed in New Zealand and co-starred Lucy Lawless, and ran from 2010 to 2013.
He died on August 15 after adenocarcinoma cancer spread to his pancreas, his family announced on a Facebook page dedicated to him.
Lawless and fellow Spartacus star kiwi actor Manu Bennett paid tribute to King on social media.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"John had a long battle with cancer but faced that fight with dignity & a constant resolve not to be defeated," Bennett wrote on Instagram.
"On Spartacus John was hired as an extra but with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos.
"I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, 'brother!'"
King also worked as a personal trainer and corrections officer.
A funeral was held on Friday in Auckland.
Spartacus star Andy Whitfield also died young after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010. He died in 2011 at age 39.
- RNZ