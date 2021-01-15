Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano's break out role: 'I wish it had happened 30 years ago'

Joe Pantoliano in From the Vine. Photo / Supplied

The actor remembered for killing his girlfriend in The Sopranos gets a benign lead role and laments the gangsterisation of US politics. By Russell Baillie.

What's a guy like Joe Pantoliano doing in a nice movie like From the Vine? His characters' specialities are usually shouting and treachery, not winemaking.

And what's the man affectionately nicknamed Joey Pants doing in the lead? His characters are usually supporting turns or sidekicks. He's made a speciality out of them. Playing the despicable Ralph Cifaretto in The Sopranos, he won an Emmy for best supporting performance.

In From the Vine, though, Pantoliano is mild-mannered Canadian-Italian corporate boss Marco having a mid-life crisis that he thinks may best be dealt with at his late grandfather's abandoned vineyard in the southern Basilicata region of Italy.

There, it's the usual stuff of such stories – life lessons, relationship repairs, bonding with the quirky locals. Though From the Vine, which is from Finding Marco, a book by Italian-born Toronto QC Kenneth Canio Cancellara, has some eccentric, whimsical touches. Having Pantoliano playing Mr Nice Guy is but one of them.

"Every once in a while, enough people say no to a gem like this little movie and I get to play Marco," Pantoliano says in that recognisable chewy New Jersey accent down the line from a hotel room 19 floors above Atlanta.

"So, at nearly 70 – I was 68 when I got it – you might think, 'Well, that was nice. I had a nice run', and then something like this falls in your lap and it turns out to be pretty good. I just wish it had happened 30 years ago when I had the stamina for it," he says, laughing.

It's early evening in Georgia – "the new Hollywood", he says – where Pantoliano has spent the day working on a remake of 1980s show MacGyver. He missed appearing on it first time around, though he turned up briefly in other gems of the era including M*A*S*H, Hill Street Blues, Hart to Hart and LA Law before increasingly heading to movie roles.

Having escaped hometown Hoboken for Hollywood, Pantoliano figured out early in his career that supporting roles would be his thing. "By the time I was 28 or 29, I made a decision that I wasn't a leading man and I could find a niche doing character roles. And 2020, the year of Covid, is the first that I didn't make any money from acting, and that's pretty good for 42 years." Still, his pre-pandemic efforts may tide him over. He returned to his role of the permanently shouty police captain in Bad Boys For Life, the Will Smith action-comedy franchise that became the biggest US blockbuster of last year.

The much more modest From the Vine has possibly benefited from being one of those movies that provides a little cinematic tourism with its story. Much of it was filmed among the high stone walls of the hilltop town of Acerenza. While he was there, Pantoliano and his wife visited his grandparents' home village a 40-minute drive away.

Related articles Entertainment Sopranos star finds himself in Italy 13 Jan, 2021 04:00 PM Quick Read

If filming in Italy suggested a working holiday, playing the character, a successful man wondering what his life has amounted to, resonated with Pantoliano. The actor has written about his mental-health problems – and how his prolific career may not have helped – in his 2012 book Asylum: Hollywood Tales from My Great Depression.

An earlier memoir published at the time of his Sopranos stardom, Who's Sorry Now: The True Story of a Stand-Up Guy, charted his challenging poor childhood in an Italian-American family that qualified him all too well for his role in the Mob drama.

"So, this guy I can relate to," he says about Marco. "I thought that whatever rustlings were shaking up in my soul and whatever sadness and disease that lived inside me, I thought that in my success those feelings would go away. But when I was lucky enough to get those things, I was doubly unhappy.

"These are all things that I can certainly relate to – putting that next job in front of everything else was the most important thing. And then you wake up one morning and you're 50 years old, and it's like nobody sent you the memo."

Joe Pantoliano as Ralph Cifaretto in The Sopranos. Photo / Getty Images

Still, Pantoliano has, over the years, featured in some classic films. In The Matrix, he played Cypher, who betrays his fellow rebels with a deal to be reincarnated as someone rich and important "like an actor". He had starred in the Wachowski siblings' earlier thriller Bound and more recently in their Netflix television show Sense8. He played a dodgy cop in Christopher Nolan's 2000 breakout movie Memento. Not long after came his two-season role in The Sopranos as the sadistic gangster who killed his young pregnant mistress in the car park of the Bada Bing strip club where she worked. Eventually, Ralph Cifaretto aggravated Tony Soprano so much that the boss strangled him to death, then had him decapitated and disposed of.

He didn't last long on the show, but it's a role he'll always be remembered for and that won him an Emmy. He has mixed feelings about how The Sopranos is regarded 20 years after it began.

"It pisses me off that a large quantity of its fan-base don't really appreciate what [writer] David Chase was really saying. Whereas The Godfather romanticised the birth of an organisation out of a necessity to survive, and the power of family and family loyalty, what The Sopranos represented was the deconstruction of the American family. And that in the end you couldn't trust anyone. You do anything to save your own ass, even betray your own brother. In my country presently, it's almost as if these political thugs are using The Sopranos or Wall Street, all of these famous films, to justify their greed, narcissism, bigotry and misogyny.

"Also, why Americans emulate and are fascinated with outlaws – from Tony Soprano to Bonnie and Clyde and Jesse James and all that shit – I don't get it. What is it?

"But now we've got this reality-TV guy destroying the norms of the democracy that were the glue that held us together … and like any criminal saying, 'I'm innocent. I didn't do it.'"

It's not all been roles in great era-defining productions such as The Sopranos or The Matrix in his long career. There are a fair few video-game and cartoon voices – say hello to Stickyfins Whiting from SpongeBob SquarePants – among the credits, and movies that only an agent could love. "You know, like the Sinatra song, I've had a few regrets."

These days, he thinks some time on the bench would be nice. "My fantasy is in my old age that I just want to play judges. I'm so used to getting in the car, driving to work and you put on somebody else's clothes. If I'm playing a judge in a courtroom drama, all I have to do is put on the black robe, and you get to sit down the whole time. That's my dream job."

From the Vine is in cinemas now.