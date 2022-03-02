The couple first became parents to their baby girl Willa in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child.

The Jonas Brothers rocker and the former Game of Thrones star are getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy later this year after having their 19-month-old daughter Willa in 2020.

According to US Weekly, the 25-year-old actress is due to give birth "in the middle of summer".

Despite keeping their journey in parenthood relatively private, they have spoken on the record about their love of watching her grow up.

The 32-year-old musician gushed that being a dad has "been amazing" but Joe admitted that "naps are nice".

Previously, Sophie called being a mother to her daughter her "favourite

job".

On Instagram, she said: "I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama @joejonas and my beautiful baby girl," to mark her first Mother's Day.

According to a source, the pair were "already" considering adding to their brood in November 2020.

They said: "They are really excited to expand their family'', continuing "having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together".

Recently, the husband and wife became an uncle and aunt again when Joe's bandmate and little brother Nick Jonas, 29, and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, "welcomed" a baby last year.

In a statement, they said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."