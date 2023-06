Love, exquisite, bazinga, delectable linguine!? Our acts at the Wairarapa Regional Finals shared their sensational favourite words! Riiki Reid unofficially declared the event “one of the most wholesome Rockquests ever”, met a very supportive “dad-ager”, and fired some quick questions at our finalists! We had a blast at the event, so check out all the fun in our weekly On The Road webisode! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

Love, exquisite, bazinga, delectable linguine!?

Our acts at the Wairarapa Regional Finals shared their sensational favourite words! Riiki Reid unofficially declared the event “one of the most wholesome Rockquests ever”, met a very supportive “dad-ager”, and fired some quick questions at our finalists! We had a blast at the event, so check out all the fun in our weekly On The Road webisode!

This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.