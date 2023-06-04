The birthplace of the electric fence, and Kiwi music icons Katchafire, Devilskin, and Kimbra, this week for On The Road we headed to... Waikato! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

Pop queen, question-asker and dance expert Riiki Reid was around to catch the action at

the 2023 regional heats and asked the acts about their nerves, performing on stage, and how they’d dance to their own music!

To check out your or your mate’s act rocking out at the Waikato heats, make sure to check out this week’s webisode!

