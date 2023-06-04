Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Smokefreerockquest Waikato Regional Heat 2023

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The birthplace of the electric fence, and Kiwi music icons Katchafire, Devilskin, and Kimbra, this week for On The Road we headed to... Waikato! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

The birthplace of the electric fence, and Kiwi music icons Katchafire, Devilskin, and

Kimbra, this week for On The Road we headed to... Waikato!!

Pop queen, question-asker and dance expert Riiki Reid was around to catch the action at

the 2023 regional heats and asked the acts about their nerves, performing on stage, and how they’d dance to their own music!

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

To check out your or your mate’s act rocking out at the Waikato heats, make sure to check out this week’s webisode!

This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

Latest from Entertainment