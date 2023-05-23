Voyager 2022 media awards
Smokefreerockquest Manukau Regional Heat

We’re sticking around the Auckland region and in this episode of On The Road we’re checking out... Manukau!

This incredible bunch included 2022 Tangata Beats winners Sounds of La Selle and many more!

Our friend Ash from Foley was amongst the action in the crowd and backstage! We heard about

some of the acts’ least favourite instruments, and how they felt after performing!

So what are you waiting for? Check out another of this week’s editions of On The Road!

This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

