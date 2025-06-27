Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Smokefreerockquest and Showquest Regional Finals 2025 - Tīmaru, East Coast/Tairāwhiti, Canterbury, North Shore, Rotorua, Bay of Plenty

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Behind the scenes at Smokefreerockquest's Tīmaru Regional Final. Video / Supplied

We’re back with the third instalment of Smokefreerockquest and Showquest 2025 webisodes, and this week’s episodes are full throttle. From heartfelt songwriting in Timaru to stage-shaking energy in Tairāwhiti and a packed house in Christchurch, the music scene is alive and well across Aotearoa. North Shore brought polish and passion,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment