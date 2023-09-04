Smash mouth singer Steve Harwell has died aged 56.

Smash Mouth former front man Steve Harwell has died aged 56.

The singer died “peacefully and comfortably” on Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, while surrounded by family and friends, the band’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed to the PA news agency.

The cause of death was acute liver failure, Hayes said in a statement.

Harwell, who co-founded the US rock band in 1994, rose to fame with the group who are known for their hits including All Star and their cover of I’m A Believer.

The singer had been given days to live after battling multiple medical complications for years after struggling with alcohol abuse.

Harwell was a founding member of the hit band - which is also known for their catchy singles like Walkin’ On The Sun, and Why Can’t We Be Friends. The band shot to fame after their song was featured in the iconic 2001 Dreamworks film Shrek.

Following the success from the film, the band was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for All Star, before going on to release seven studio albums including Get the Picture?, Summer Girl and most recently, Magic.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs in LA in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

In a statement, Hayes said: “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

“And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.

“Steve lived a 100 per cent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.”

Following the announcement of the star’s death, Smash Mouth took to Twitter calling their former front man a “larger than life character”.

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023



