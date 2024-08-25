Advertisement
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson hospitalised after bonfire ‘explosion’ on farm

Kelly Osbourne warned the public about the dangers of burn piles after her partner Sid Wilson was hospitalised. Photo / Getty Images

The heavy metal musician shared videos from his hospital bed as he revealed to fans he’d suffered serious burns in an “explosion” on his farm.

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has been admitted to hospital for “serious burns” across his body after he got caught in a bonfire “explosion” on his farm.

The US musician, who is in a relationship with UK singer Kelly Osbourne, announced the news by posting a video from his hospital bed but said he was going to be okay.

Despite his injuries, the heavy metal band said in a statement Wilson still planned to join the group for their performance at Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma next weekend.

In the Instagram video, Wilson was lying on a hospital bed as medical staff treated the wounds on his face and arms.

He told the camera: “Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I’m okay, I’m going to be okay. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.”

The DJ said he was getting his chest X-rayed to ensure he had not inhaled flames from the fire, and showed off his singed eyebrows and moustache, his blistered mouth and arms.

“I’m going to be all right, you guys. I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour,” he added.

He posted a follow-up video while being transferred to a more specialist facility, in which he assured fans he was doing “pretty good” and was in “good hands”.

He also explained he received the injuries from the remnants of a bonfire which he had burned on his farm the night before.

Osbourne, the daughter of TV star Sharon and Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, also warned others about the dangers of burn piles in a video from his hospital beside.

She says: “This is why you don’t f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything.”

She also shared a video of their young son playing with toys on the hospital floor beside Wilson, who was wrapped in bandages.

Slipknot will embark on a global tour from September, playing dates in the United States and South America before travelling to Europe.

