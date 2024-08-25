The heavy metal musician shared videos from his hospital bed as he revealed to fans he’d suffered serious burns in an “explosion” on his farm.
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has been admitted to hospital for “serious burns” across his body after he got caught in a bonfire “explosion” on his farm.
The US musician, who is in a relationship with UK singer Kelly Osbourne, announced the news by posting a video from his hospital bed but said he was going to be okay.
Despite his injuries, the heavy metal band said in a statement Wilson still planned to join the group for their performance at Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma next weekend.
In the Instagram video, Wilson was lying on a hospital bed as medical staff treated the wounds on his face and arms.