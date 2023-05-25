The 78-year-old singer has taken his career in a brand new direction. Photo / Supplied

Sir Rod Stewart is taking his career in a brand new direction with the launch of a blended Scotch whisky brand.

The 78-year-old rock star has created a line of the distilled spirit in partnership with the newly-launched brand Wolfie’s which he believes depicts the “carefree behaviour” of his earlier life and wants to “let the good times roll” with the tipple.

He said: “Wolfie’s is a rascal of a thing and with just a sip the whisky takes you back to the good old days. Fine-tuned and perfectly balanced, Wolfie’s is a delight both over ice and mixed into a favourite cocktail.

“It’s a fine tipple, whether you’re partying with friends, celebrating a Celtic win or reminiscing with family. For me, Wolfie’s depicts the carefree behaviour of my more mischievous days and the excitement of what life still has to offer – let the good times roll.”

Fans of the rockstar also be in with the chance of finding one of 1000 bottles of Wolfie’s that have been signed by Rod.

It comes after the singer met his new grandsons, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart and Otis Stewart Kalic.

Taking to Instagram the 78-year-old rocker looked the beaming grandfather as he cradled Louie in his arms.

Wearing a blue top and matching hat, the one-week-old looked as though he was sleeping soundly in his grandfather’s arms.

Sir Rod Stewart is a very 'happy grandad' after meeting his two new grandsons. Photo / Instagram

Stewart’s son Liam and his partner Nicole Ann announced the arrival of their son last week marking the first time Stewart’s ex-wife, and New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter, became a grandmother.

The 28-year-old announced the arrival of his son in an Instagram post writing: “Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23.”

It earned plenty of excitement from his family with Hunter commenting “Welcome you beautiful Angel” while Stewart’s current wife, Penny Lancaster, also commented, “Congratulations that’s the look of love. Can’t wait for a hug”.

The Maggie May singer appeared to have a weekend full of grandfather duties as he also met his other grandson, Otis Stewart Kalic, who his daughter Ruby welcomed with her fiancé Jake Kalic on May 9.

Wearing all white – bar a green Celtic hat - Otis slept soundly as his grandfather beamed with happiness.

