Sir Ian McKellen hospitalised after on-stage injury

Sir Ian McKellen has been taken to hospital after falling during a theatre production. Photo / AP

Sir Ian McKellen has been hospitalised after falling off the stage during a theatre performance in London.

The Lord of the Rings star was acting out a fight scene during a production of Player Kings at the Noël Coward theatre when he lost his balance and fell down, according to the BBC.

McKellen reportedly “cried out in pain” and theatre staff hurried to help him. After his fall, the audience was evacuated from the venue and told that the evening performance was cancelled.

The show combines Shakespeare’s plays Henry IV Part One and Part Two in one production, and began showing on the West End in April this year.

The outlet reports that there have been no updates on McKellen’s injuries.

