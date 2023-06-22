Kesha has opened up about a 'near-death' experience after an egg retrieval. Photo / Getty Images

Singer Kesha has revealed she spent nine days in hospital after undergoing an egg-freezing procedure that led to serious complications.

In her recent cover story for Self magazine, she told the outlet, “I almost died in January”, reports Page Six.

The 36-year-old artist added that while it took “a couple months”, she is now “finally feeling recovered”.

Kesha didn’t elaborate on the details of her “horrifying” ordeal, but she said that she “developed an uncommon yet serious complication from the fertility procedure”, partly due to her weakened immune system.

She first noticed warning signs when she felt “too weak to walk” after performing in the Bahamas, eventually spending nine days in hospital in Miami.

But the singer “does stand by ... taking reproductive health into her own hands” and “honouring your body”.

Kesha has opened up about being hospitalise after a fertility procedure. Photo / AP

“Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out,” she added.

It comes just months after she told Rolling Stone she once secretly got engaged, but eventually called it off. She opened up to Self about her current partner but did not name him, though she mentioned one instance where she “scared” him by breaking out in hives.

“Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me,” she joked.

“The other weekend, I thought it would be a good idea – this was not a good idea – to cover my body in castor oil and do a mask.”

Kesha has previously been linked to drummer Alex Carapetis and drummer Brad Ashenfelter.

She told her Instagram followers in a post in June 2022, now deleted, that she doesn’t define her sexual orientation but is “open to it all”, recently adding, “One of the biggest issues in my life was growing up knowing that I wasn’t a completely straight person and going to church after church trying to find my community ... I found my own version of God in the past three years.”