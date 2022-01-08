Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing

The singer posted the heartbreaking news on social media. Photo / Twitter

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son has been found dead, two days after going missing.

The 55-year-old singer revealed the news via social media on Saturday morning, explaining to her followers that he "decided to end his earthly struggle".

She tweeted: "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Shane O'Connor had been missing since Thursday, and the police in Ireland previously admitted to being concerned for his welfare.

Sinead also took to social media to ask her son to contact her. The singer - who changed her legal name to Shuhada Sadaqat in 2018 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Shane, your life is precious. God didn't chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

"My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don't stop it from beating. Please don't harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let's get you to hospital.

"This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it's not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety."

However, the Gardai has now confirmed that their search for Shane has ended.

A spokesperson told the Irish Mirror newspaper: "Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O'Connor, 17 years, has been stood down."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.