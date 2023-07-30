Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor died last week at the age of 56. Photo / Getty Images

Sinead O’Connor once spent a week with a terminally ill fan “dancing, dining and drinking”, the fan’s father has revealed.

O’Connor, who died last week at the age of 46, got in touch with Louise Woolcock, a young woman from Preston, Lancashire who was dying of terminal cancer in 1991, reports the Daily Mail.

The singer first heard about Woolcock because her family were fundraising for the local hospice who were caring for the 20-year-old in her final days.

Now her father Philip Woolcock has revealed in a letter written to the Telegraph that his daughter was “thrilled” by the star’s visit as she was a “great admirer” of O’Connor’s music.

“Sinead invited my daughter to travel to London to spend some time with her. Needless to say, Louise was thrilled. A few days later, she met Louise at Euston station and, to cut a long story short, Louise had the best week of her short life,” he wrote.

“They dined, they drank, they danced - but most of all they laughed irreverently. Sinead was at the height of her fame at this time and found it highly amusing that, when they were out, people were asking for Louise’s autograph.”

His daughter came home “exhausted” but “happier than ever”, he added.

O’Connor continued to send her flowers, notes and wine until she died in 1992, even gifting her the platinum record of Nothing Compares 2 U and dedicating it to her.

Woolcock’s father wrote that the star “never sought any publicity for these acts of love and compassion” - and had no doubts that the two had now reunited.

“Today my thoughts are with two remarkable women who, I have no doubt, will be somewhere still laughing, dancing and singing,” he added.

The world has been mourning O’Connor since the news broke last week that she had died, with her family sharing in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

It’s since been revealed that O’Connor told her neighbours she had returned to London from Ireland to be less lonely - but described feeling “devastated and depressed” soon before her death as she continued to grieve the loss of her son Shane in January 2022.

“He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally,” she said.

The Grammy-winning artist had mentioned to neighbours that she was working on new music and had plans to tour again - but locals said it was “very sad” to watch her battle loneliness and grief.

Throughout her career, O’Connor recorded 10 solo albums, wrote several songs for movies and collaborated with countless other artists.

But it was her 1990 recording of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U that shot her to fame, earning her several Grammy Award nominations. In 1991, Rolling Stone magazine named her artist of the year.

The mum of four is survived by her three remaining children, Jake, 34, Roisin, 25, and Yeshua, 15.