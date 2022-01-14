Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland in 2012. Photo / Getty Images

Sinead O'Connor has been admitted to hospital, just days after her 17-year-old son was found dead.

The 55-year-old singer admitted she feels "lost" without her boy, Shane O'Connor, who passed away last week, and she "hates" herself, but is hoping to get some help in hospital.

She wrote on Twitter: "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay (sic)"

Her tweet came after she posted a flurry of messages, since deleted, claiming she "doesn't deserve to live" and blaming herself for her son's death.

She wrote: "I'm a piece of s***. I don't deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I am sorry for all the harm I caused.

"I'm on my own the last three days. Because I'm S***. And rightly, no one wants to know me. I've upset Shane's dad because I tweeted the funeral. I'm such a t***. I'm sorry Donal. I'm lonely. Twitter is for lonely people. Monsters like me get terribly lonely.

"This is no ones fault but mine. Shane's death is no ones fault but mine. Mine is no ones fault but mine. I don't want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids. I don't deserve to live. That's my fault. No one else's.

"I was a f*** up from the day I was born. It's not my parents fault or my family or childrens fault. It's mine. God made me wrong. So I'm sending myself back and I'm finding the. Only person on this earth who ever truly loved me. (sic)"

Last weekend, Sinead - who changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt in 2018 - revealed she had formally identified Shane's body.

She wrote on social media: "I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will."

I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday. I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life. I am sorry I’ve upset tusla and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone. I’m a twat. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 14, 2022

A day earlier, the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker took to Twitter to reveal her son had been found dead.

She tweeted: "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Shane had been missing, and the police in Ireland previously admitted to being concerned for his welfare.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.