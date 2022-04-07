Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Sideswipe's 20 years: Ana Samways picks the best of Sideswipe

9 minutes to read
Ana Samways has been doing the Sideswipe column for 20 years, with the first one published in the Herald on April 15, 2002. Photo / Michael Craig

Ana Samways
Ana Samways

This month the Herald is celebrating 20 years of Sideswipe, which has been entertaining readers for two decades. Readers have provided some of the best Sideswipe material over the years. Here are some of Ana's favourites.

There's nothing like a Sideswipe thread; it's like striking oil, gushing with anecdotes for days or even weeks... or until more than one person emails saying they're sick to death of it. Then it stops.

