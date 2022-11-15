Airport sign. Photo / Supplied

Airbags for down there

Automotive safety has only just started using female crash test dummies - while spending money to protect male genitals from the impact of a crash. The designers at Hyundai have a newly patented crotch-level airbag, which isn’t exactly designed specifically to protect our nether regions. Carbuzz explains that a common problem in car crashes is that people wear their seat belts too high. They’re supposed to rest low upon our hips so that the impact of a crash is absorbed by the pelvis. If the belt is too high, a human body in motion tends to slip down or “submarine”, driving the seat belt into the belly. This new airbag deploys at crotch level to prevent this downward motion, keeping the seat belt at pelvic level.”

Want Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks?

Well, you’re out of luck because someone just shelled out US$218,750 ($359,338) for them. According to Julien’s Auctions, “the cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use”. Now the lucky winner can feel what it’s like to walk a mile in Jobs’ shoes. From the listing: “Jobs would wear this particular pair of sandals in the 1970s and 1980s. This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs. In an article with Business Insider, Sheff states that he acquired these Birkenstocks and other items because “he [Jobs] kept very few things”.

