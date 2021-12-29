Sideswipe: The adventures of toddler and the hole punch

The ole luggage switcheroo

On a trip that was partly business, a New Hampshire woman spent 11 days in Italy and a few days in Paris, where she loaded up on $3000 of Christmas gifts. But when she got home and opened her luggage, she found her purchases had been replaced with dry dog food. Some of it was loose kibble and the rest was stuffed in plastic shopping bags. According to AP, Gina Sheldon, whose Air France flight was booked through Delta Air Lines, also found someone's old T-shirt and a bottle of shaving cream among the replaced goodies in her luggage. "There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old," Sheldon said. "I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses to give to various family and friends."

McDonald's installed stationary exercise bicycles in some China locations. From Taiwan News: McDonald's China said the bike seats can reduce customer guilt at the idea of eating fast food. The bike is made of recycled plastic materials, McDonald's said. While exercising on the exercise bikes, cellphones, or other electronic devices can be charged by the energy generated during the process.

News Nostalgia

In 1979 controversial experiments in which British government scientists subjected newborn lambs to prolonged periods in a wind tunnel and baths of cold water to test their weather resistance have been stopped by the Agricultural Research Council. The lambs were subjected to winds of about 25km/h and drenched in water to simulate being on a rainy, windswept hill for 80 minutes at a time. After spending more than $40,000 on the experiments the scientists concluded that lambs with short wool got cold faster than lambs with long wool.