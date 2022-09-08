Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: September 9: Safety last

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
A playground in Dallas, Texas, in 1900.

A playground in Dallas, Texas, in 1900.

US Air Force reply-all apocalypse

An email storm can occur when someone replies to an old message from them which was sent to a list and uses "reply all" instead of "reply". The