Dad thought he’d lost $350 and then three months later he found it in his 4-year old’s room.

Adjusting to Merica

Kiwi mental health advocate and DWTS champ Jazz Thornton is living in the US and she has some questions...

1. By far one of the most entertaining things watching people in Los Angeles navigate how to work with rain. It’s like, you just malfunction like you don’t know what to do. Y’all don’t know how to drive in the rain, you don’t know how to walk in the rain. But this is by far my favourite. Why were like 80 per cent of the people that I saw when I was walking around today, wearing plastic ponchos? Like, y’all don’t own jackets or umbrellas? (Ponchos give full coverage and are disposable when rain stops)

2. Why is your toothpaste locked away at the chemist? What are people doing with toothpaste that requires it to be locked away? And also, how come the aisle next to it had alcohol that wasn’t locked away but the toothpaste was locked away? (Inconsistent practice, but because of theft) 3. Why is it that almost every public bathroom that I’ve been in, like airports or shopping malls or anything like that, has such wide gaps in the door? Like on either side of the door, there is a huge gap, and people can just see straight through it. (Apparently to stop people from having sex or shooting up.)

Now that’s dog friendly

“The lucky dogs of Manly beach,” writes Les Cave. “A thoughtful property owner living by one of the beach entry points.”

Concepts to help you understand the world

Baader-Meinhof phenomenon: When we notice something new, like an unusual word, we start seeing it more often. It feels like it’s become more common but really, we’re just more alert to it, and we confuse our attention with reality itself. Hence conspiracy theories. (Via Writer Gurwinder Bhogal, aka @G_S_Bhogal)