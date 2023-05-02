A game of thrones.

Biggest cave in the world

Sitting completely undisturbed until as recently as 2009, Hang Son Doong cave in Vietnam dates back 2 to 5 million years. The 5km-long cave system boasts 200m-high ceilings, making it by far the largest cave discovered on Earth. The cave is so large, it is roughly five times larger than the previous “world’s largest cave” title holder, Malaysia’s Deer Cave.

What is a vampire straw?

A vampire straw was found in a traveller’s bag when it passed through security at Boston’s Logan Airport. The unusual item was made of titanium, and while they function as straws, their structure allows them to also be used like a dagger. Some sellers advertise them as very effective tyre deflators. The state police and troopers confiscated the item from the 26-year-old man. He was also charged by the state as vampire straws are banned travel items.

Men and meat: A love story

As the world increasingly turns towards vegetarian and vegan diets, one group is having a much harder time making the switch: men. Men generally eat more meat than women and are more resistant to change. Why? Meat is often inherently linked to manhood. There’s no other way to put it. Men are more likely than women to consider eating meat as a great pleasure in life. But things are changing - urbanisation, the collective will to live in a more diverse society, increased access to education for all, and a rising female voice are affecting what we put on our plates.