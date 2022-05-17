Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: May 18: Burrito tape is here!

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

A bunch of clever engineering students prototyped an edible adhesive tape, called Tastee Tape, to keep burritos and other wrapped foods sealed up during consumption. (In the image above, they used tape coloured with dye.)